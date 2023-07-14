An excessive heat warning will continue through this weekend in Fontana, with temperatures rising above 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, July 14 — Sunny, with a high near 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, July 15 — Sunny, with a high near 103. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Sunday, July 16 — Sunny, with a high near 103.
