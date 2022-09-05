An excessive heat warning will continue in Fontana through Wednesday, Sept. 7, with temperatures staying 105 degrees or hotter, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperatures will finally begin to cool down slightly starting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Here is the forecast:
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 — Sunny, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 106. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Sunny, with a high near 105. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
