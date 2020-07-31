An excessive heat warning was issued for Saturday, Aug. 1 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Local residents were urged to stay indoors as much as possible and to drink plenty of fluids.
The Fontana Community Senior Center, which is normally closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will serve as a cooling center for residents wanting to escape the dangerous heat. The Senior Center, located at 16710 Ceres Avenue, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 2. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing while relaxing inside the center.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Aug. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Aug. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.
Monday, Aug. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
(2) comments
We need more shade trees.
Rob Conn
We need more shade trees and less expensive water.
Rob Conn
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.