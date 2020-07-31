Fontana Community Senior Center

The Fontana Community Senior Center will serve as a cooling center for persons wanting to escape the extreme heat this weekend.  The center will be open on Friday, July 31 and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, from noon to 6 p.m.

An excessive heat warning was issued for Saturday, Aug. 1 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.

Local residents were urged to stay indoors as much as possible and to drink plenty of fluids.

The Fontana Community Senior Center, which is normally closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will serve as a cooling center for residents wanting to escape the dangerous heat. The Senior Center, located at 16710 Ceres Avenue, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 2.  Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing while relaxing inside the center.

Here is the forecast:

Saturday, Aug. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday, Aug. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.

Monday, Aug. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.

(2) comments

bobcon

We need more shade trees.

Rob Conn

bobcon

We need more shade trees and less expensive water.

Rob Conn

