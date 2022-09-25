An excessive heat warning will be in effect in Fontana starting on Monday, Sept. 26, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before going back down.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Sept. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday, Sept. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 69.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.