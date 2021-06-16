An excessive heat warning will be in effect in Fontana through Saturday, June 19, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to stay near 100 degrees in the upcoming days.
Whenever the temperature hits 100, the City of Fontana will activate its cooling centers at the Fontana Community Senior Center (16710 Ceres Avenue) and Heritage Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway). Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. (times may vary depending upon the temperature).
Community members can take these extra precautions during periods of extreme heat:
• Remain indoors (including pets and children) when possible
• Stay hydrated
• Limit sun exposure, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is the strongest
• Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outdoors
• Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing
----- HERE IS THE FORECAST:
Wednesday, June 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, June 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight.
Friday, June 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday, June 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
