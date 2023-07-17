The heat wave will continue in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning will continue through the next several days, with temperatures close to or exceeding 100 degrees each day.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, July 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, July 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Thursday, July 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 101.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday, July 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.