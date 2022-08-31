Fontana residents are roasting in 100-degree temperatures that are expected to continue at least through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
An excessive heat warning for Fontana and many other areas in Southern California has been declared by the National Weather Service.
As a result, the Farmers' Markets that were scheduled to take place in Fontana (on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Southridge Park and Sept. 4 at Fontana Park) have been canceled.
“Residents should take steps to protect their health, especially those who are vulnerable to heat illness, including the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless or poor and people with chronic medical conditions,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira.
The City of Fontana is providing cooling centers so that residents can escape from the heat. The following cooling centers are available:
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue;
• Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue;
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue;
• Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
Temperatures could reach 106 degrees on Saturday, Sept. 3.
