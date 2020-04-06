More rain will probably hit Fontana in the coming days, and a flash flood watch has been announced for Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, April 7 -- A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday, April 8 -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday, April 9 -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday, April 10 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
