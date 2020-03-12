A flash flood watch has been declared for the Fontana area until Friday morning, March 13, with strong rainfall expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday night, March 12 -- Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday, March 13 -- Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 58. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday, March 14 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
