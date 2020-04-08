Heavy rainfall will continue to soak Fontana, and a flash flood watch has been extended until Friday night, April 10, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, April 9 -- Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday, April 10 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, April 11 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
