A flood advisory has been issued for the Fontana area for Monday, April 6, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 6 -- Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, April 7 -- Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday, April 8 -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday, April 9 -- Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday, April 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 68.
