A flood watch has been declared for Thursday, Dec. 23 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain could fall for the next few days, including Christmas.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Rain likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday, Dec. 24 — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday night — A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 — Rain, mainly after 4pm. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night — Rain, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday, Dec. 26 — A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
