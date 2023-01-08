Another strong rainstorm is soaking Fontana, and a flood watch will be in effect all day on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 10 -- Rain before 10 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Jan. 11 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
