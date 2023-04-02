Fontana could have some scattered showers and windy conditions on Monday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory has been announced for that day.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 3 -- Scattered showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday, April 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
