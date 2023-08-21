After the unprecedented tropical storm slammed Fontana on Aug. 20, the city has been feeling the aftereffects.
Hilary drenched Fontana, causing some roads to become flooded and forcing residents to stay indoors for a period of time.
However, other than some fallen tree branches, there were no reports of extensive damage in the city, said Fontana Public Works Manager Dan West.
"I think we were really lucky," West said. "If we would have had strong winds, like there were in some of the cities east of us, we could have had some major problems."
The Fontana Unified School District, Rialto Unified School District, and Colton Joint Unified School District all canceled classes on Aug. 21. The FUSD said on Facebook that some buildings in the district experienced "minimal" damage due to the storm.
Now, with Hilary gone, temperatures are starting to rise again as typical summer weather returns.
Here is the forecast for Fontana from the National Weather Service:
Monday, Aug. 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
