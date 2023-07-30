Temperatures will finally drop down into the 90s in Fontana, and there will even be a slight chance of rainfall the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 31 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.