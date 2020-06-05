Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Friday, June 5 -- Areas of drizzle before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, June 6 -- A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 7 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
