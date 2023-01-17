The skies will be sunny, but temperatures will be cold in Fontana during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 17 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
