Sunny skies are in the forecast for Fontana during the next few days, but there will be a chance of rain on the weekend of Dec. 10-11, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Dec. 7 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, Dec. 8 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Dec. 9 — Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday, Dec. 10 — Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday, Dec. 11 — Showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.