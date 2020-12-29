The rain is gone, the snow is in the mountains, and the sun is shining in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The first major rainstorm of the winter season took place on Dec. 28, and the result was that lots of snow fell in nearby Lytle Creek as well as in the San Bernardino Mountains. Some travelers to the mountains were trapped in the snow for a period of time that day.
Sunny and breezy days are expected in Fontana as the year 2020 comes to a close this week.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Dec. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
