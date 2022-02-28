Fontana will have sunny skies for a few days, but then there will be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Wednesday, March 2 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday, March 3 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday, March 4 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64.
