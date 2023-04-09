Fontana residents are basking in sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, although it will get cooler later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, April 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday, April 12 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday, April 13 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday, April 14 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
