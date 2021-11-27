The strong winds have diminished, and so now Fontana residents will be able to enjoy a pleasant weekend on Nov. 27 and 28, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Nov. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday, Nov. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday, Nov. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.