It's a very unusual sight for Fontana residents -- snow.
The strong storm brought a winter wonderland to the local area on the morning of Feb. 25.
Snow covered houses and front lawns in many areas of the city, and children were excited to go outside and play.
Sierra Lakes resident Bill Freeman said it was the heaviest snowfall he had seen in his 64 years in Fontana. He said that two inches of snow accumulated in less than an hour.
A magical moment occurred at Veterans Park in central Fontana, where "Santa Claus" suddenly appeared. Fontana resident Veronica Paneda said she felt "so much joy and happiness. It’s really awesome that he came out. Like a late Christmas gift.”
Here is the weather forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 25 -- Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday, Feb. 26 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.