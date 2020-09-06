The severe heat wave is continuing in Fontana, but the temperatures will finally drop below the 100 degree level by Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures were expected to reach a scorching 118 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 6, and an excessive heat warning was scheduled to continue through Monday, Sept. 7.
Fontana residents tried to avoid the heat by staying indoors while also drinking lots of water.
When they did dare to go outside, one of the residents' favorite destinations was an ice cream shop. The Baskin-Robbins/Togo's eatery in northwestern Fontana was a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy some tasty, cold treats.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Sept. 6 -- Areas of smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 118. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Sunday night -- Areas of smoke before 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 108. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 75. Breezy.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Thursday, Sept. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
