The heat wave is continuing in Fontana, but the temperatures will finally drop below the 100 degree level by Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning was scheduled to continue through Monday night, Sept. 7, with temperatures at about 104 degrees. Tuesday's high was expected to be 95 degrees.
Fontana residents tried to avoid the heat by staying indoors while also drinking lots of water.
When they did dare to go outside, one of the residents' favorite destinations was an ice cream shop. The Baskin-Robbins/Togo's eatery in northwestern Fontana was a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy some tasty, cold treats.
