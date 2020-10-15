Fontana residents will be experiencing some hot and breezy weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Oct. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday, Oct. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Oct. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
