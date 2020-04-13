The weather will be nice in Fontana for a couple of days, but then there will be a chance of rain on Friday, April 17, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, April 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, April 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday, April 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday, April 17 -- A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday, April 18 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.