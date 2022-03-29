Temperatures will be in the 70s during the upcoming days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be mostly cloudy skies, but no rain is expected.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, March 30 — Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, March 31 — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday, April 1 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday, April 2 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
