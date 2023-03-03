Fontana will have cold temperatures in the 50s this weekend (March 4-5), and there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, March 4 — Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — A slight chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, March 5 — A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night — A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
