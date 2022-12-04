Cool temperatures are in the forecast for Fontana this week, with a alight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Sunday, Dec. 4 -- A slight chance of rain after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of rain before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, Dec. 5 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 -- A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
