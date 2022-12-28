Fontana will have cool temperatures in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a slight chance of precipitation on Friday, Dec. 30, and then heavy rain could fall on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Dec. 29 — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday night — A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday, Dec. 30 — A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night — A chance of showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday, Dec. 31 — A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then rain, mainly after 11 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
