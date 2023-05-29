Fontana will have cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, May 30 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy drizzle and fog after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, May 31 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 55.
