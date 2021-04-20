Fontana will have cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, April 21, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 21 -- Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday, April 22 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday, April 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
