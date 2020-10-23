There will be cooler weather and a chance of rain this weekend (Oct. 24-25) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Oct. 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Saturday, Oct. 24 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Oct. 25 -- A chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday, Oct. 26 -- A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
