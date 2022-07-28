The temperatures will still be hot, but there will be a slight chance of rain in Fontana this weekend (July 30-31), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, July 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, July 30 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday, July 31 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
