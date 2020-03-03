Mostly sunny days are in the forecast for Fontana, but there will be a chance of rain on Saturday, March 7, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook for the week ahead:
Tuesday, March 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday, March 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday, March 5 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday, March 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 49.
Saturday, March 7 -- A slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday, March 8 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
