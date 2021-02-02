The weather forecast for the rest of this week will be mostly sunny and pleasant in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, Feb. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday, Feb. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 73.
