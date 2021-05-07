The weather will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy in Fontana this weekend (May 8-9), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 7 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, May 8 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, May 9 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54.
Monday, May 10 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
