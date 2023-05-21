Even though there will be mostly sunny skies in Fontana in Sunday, May 21, there will still be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 21 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
