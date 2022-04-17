Fontana will have pleasant temperatures for a few days, but then there will be a chance of rain later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 18 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday, April 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, April 20 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 52.
Thursday, April 21 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday night -- A chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday, April 22 -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
