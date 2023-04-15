Nice temperatures in the 70s with mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Sunday, April 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday, April 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday, April 18 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
