The weather in Fontana is expected to be sunny and nice this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The mild temperatures will be perfect for the Fontana Days Festival, which is taking place at Veterans Park June 2-5.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, June 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, June 3 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, June 4 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday, June 5 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.