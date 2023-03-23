Many Fontana residents will be happy to know that nicer weather will be on the way this weekend, with temperatures rising into the 60s.
However, there is a possibility of more rain returning next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 24 — Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday, March 25 — Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Sunday, March 26 — Sunny, with a high near 62.
