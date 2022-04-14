Fontana residents will experience nice weather in the upcoming days, with temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 15 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, April 16 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
