Fontana residents will be able to enjoy mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Oct. 31 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Monday, Nov. 1 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday, Nov. 2 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 — Sunny, with a high near 73.
