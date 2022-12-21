Pleasant temperatures in the 70s will be in the forecast for Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Thursday, Dec. 22 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday, Dec. 23 — Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday, Dec. 24 — Sunny, with a high near 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.