Nice weather is in the weekend forecast for Fontana, with temperatures in the 70s and no strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Friday, Nov. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday, Nov. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
