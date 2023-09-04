Fontana will have pleasant temperatures in the 80s for a few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
