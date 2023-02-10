Temperatures will go down in Fontana this weekend, and there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 11 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Feb. 12 — A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday, Feb. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 62.
